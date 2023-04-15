Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

67 properties total found
Housein Zapollie, Belarus
House
Zapollie, Belarus
1 bath 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,019
House for sale in a.g. Zapole, Chervensky district, Minsk region from MKAD 21 km or 15 min b…
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,404
Apartment in the city center with its own garden! Address: Cherven, st. Karl Liebknecht ⁇ …
Housein Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 17,562
House on a large plot in a.g. Rovanichi! Address: d. Rovanichi, st. Partizanskaya ⁇ 知 Abo…
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,425
For sale a well-kept area with a house for year-round residence. House with furniture. Conve…
Housein cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 17,922
Sale of a country house 50 kilometers from Minsk! Address: ST Lezhnevka ⁇ 知 About your fu…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 12,158
Land for sale with a house in ST "VERESOC" 10 SOTOK. The house is block, she will sheath the…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 20,624
The Mogilev direction is for sale, 32 km from Minsk. 7 km from Smilovichi, S.t. Lesnoe. Plot…
3 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 40,528
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,006
Wooden house built in 1945 in a picturesque place. To the village from MKAD 50 km along the …
2 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,674
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,444
House for sale in the village of Kukolevka, near Minsk Address: d. Kukolevka, st. Central ⁇…
4 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
4 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 26,928
Housein Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,127
➜ Comfortable house in the Chervensky district among nature in the village of Klinok.  …
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
62 m²
€ 14,860
House for sale in Cherven on Kolkhoznaya street! Address: Cherven, st. Collective farm - One…
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,127
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Minsk, ready for living. Address: Cherven…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,220
Duplex summer house 25 minutes from Minsk! Address: ST "Elyochka" ➜Comfortable cottage 28 km…
1 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,922
Spacious one-room apartment near the center. Excellent location of the house, within walking…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 23,416
We bring to your attention a summer cottage in the Minsk suburb closest to the city! The hou…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 17,022
For sale is a summer house with a new house near Minsk! SC « VERESOK », Smilovichsky s / s, …
Housein Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 58,540
If you are tired of the bustle of the city and want to live outside the city, while not far …
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 10,627
The cottage, Mogilev direction, s \ t Yolochka- 2 is for sale.From the house to MKAD 26 km. …
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,767
The house is suitable for year-round living, with an area of 52.5sq.m., three living rooms, …
Housein cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 42,239
House for sale in ST « Lezhnevka » Minsk region, Chervensky district, Chervensky s / s. Link…
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
25 m²
€ 12,609
For sale an excellent site with a new house in the village of Grebenka, Chervensky district,…
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m²
€ 25,217
For sale a cozy house suitable for year-round living in the village. Repish  ( Chervens…
Apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,006
For sale half-house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district.  2 bedroom apartm…
Cottagein Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 148,602
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Housein Zuraukavicy, Belarus
House
Zuraukavicy, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,823
Cottagein Turec, Belarus
Cottage
Turec, Belarus
122 m²
€ 85,559
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,140

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

