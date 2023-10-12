Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Brest District, Belarus

House with landscape design in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with landscape design
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Lot 6213. An individual residential building in the style of bungalow 2014 built in Mukhavet…
€164,731
House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 832 m²
Lot 6032. Country in the Brest region, consisting of two parts: 0.12 ha and 1.94 ha for the …
€183,557
House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Lot 5753. Residential building in a picturesque place by the lake in the Brest region. Walls…
€185,440

