  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Cottage in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
A luxurious two-storey cottage is for sale in Skoldychi. The house is completely ready for c…
$122,900
Cottage in Muhavec, Belarus
Cottage
Muhavec, Belarus
Area 430 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful residential house with a fabulous estate in a uniquely beautiful…
$246,000
