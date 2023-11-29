Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Algarve

Residential properties for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Loule
200
Quarteira
127
Lagos
54
Olhao
50
Portimao
49
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
47
Albufeira
42
Lagoa
39
600 properties total found
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
€395,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Pechao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
€625,000
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
House in Olhao, Portugal
House
Olhao, Portugal
Plot of approximately 4.5 ha comprising 2 independent houses. One of the houses has aroun…
€1,45M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/9
Situated inside a traditional Portuguese apartment block this apartment has been beautifully…
€235,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
This modern, contemporary apartment is sleek & stylish with clean lines & state-of-the-art f…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Villa 2 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
5 room house in Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€950,000
Property types in Algarve

apartments
houses

Properties features in Algarve, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
