Residential properties for sale in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal

Villa 6 bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
5 room apartment with вид на горы in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
5 room apartment with вид на горы
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms, wa…
€235,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 204 m²
Country House with 5 bedrooms located in the area of Alcaria Cova. The villa is built on…
€690,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
Centenary building fully restored, maintaining the characteristics of rustic construction su…
€750,000
Villa 3 rooms with Bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 3 rooms with Bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
