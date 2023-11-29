UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Algarve
Houses
Houses for sale in Algarve, Portugal
villas
195
townhouses
66
House
Clear all
306 properties total found
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
5
2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
6
7
721 m²
3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
4
3
342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
7
5
589 m²
2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
6
4
496 m²
2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
5
4
521 m²
2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
4
105 m²
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
5
3
198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5
4
234 m²
3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Olhao, Portugal
Plot of approximately 4.5 ha comprising 2 independent houses. One of the houses has aroun…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
4
400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
6
7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
7
7
500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
2
1
72 m²
2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4
4
280 m²
2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4
5
489 m²
2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
5
7
527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Quelfes, Portugal
3
253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
4
234 m²
2
The property is located near St.Barbara de Nexe with open views over the countryside and a s…
€775,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5
6
453 m²
3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7
3
174 m²
2
Prédio urbano destinado a habitação, composto por sete compartimentos, cisterna e logradouro…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
9
295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
4
4
141 m²
4 Bedroom Villa with garage and sea views - Olhão Semi-detached villa located in a quiet vi…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
5
5
600 m²
3
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Silves, Portugal
4
4
300 m²
Farmhouse with 5 bedrooms, swimming pool and private borehole. Fully equipped kitchen , d…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4
3
414 m²
Contemporary style detached villa located in Vale Judeu, 5 minutes from Vilamoura and Almanc…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
4
4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3
4
380 m²
2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
4
4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
