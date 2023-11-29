Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Goncalo de Lagos

Residential properties for sale in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

Lagos
8
47 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€490,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€600,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
This villa has a privileged location in Cerro das Mós, very close to the Tennis Club, and to…
€575,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
€610,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Lagos, Portugal
2 room house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
€437,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 221 m²
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
€1,49M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€1,60M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€690,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€750,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€435,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
€2,90M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€610,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€760,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Luxury T2 Duplex flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€1,02M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
€280,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€390,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€585,000
Leave a request

Property types in Sao Goncalo de Lagos

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir