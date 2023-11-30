Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Sebastiao

Residential properties for sale in Sao Sebastiao, Portugal

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
Leave a request
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Contemporary style detached villa located in Vale Judeu, 5 minutes from Vilamoura and Almanc…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 353 m²
€635,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 352 m²
€1,25M
Leave a request

Properties features in Sao Sebastiao, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir