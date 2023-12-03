Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Vila do Bispo e Raposeira

Residential properties for sale in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal

houses
3
3 properties total found
2 room house in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2 room house
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
If you are searching for a property that gives you the possibility to apply the Golden Visa …
€1,18M
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir