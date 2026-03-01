  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piaseczno County
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Piaseczno County, Poland

gmina Lesznowola
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Show all Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
from
$206,564
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms: first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
90.0
208,449
Agency
James House
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go