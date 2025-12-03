  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
12
Poznań County
1
gmina Kleszczewo
1
Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Poznan, Poland
from
$123,611
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
An elegant, cascading building with modern architecture will house just 118 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and an exclusive urban atmosphere. The offer includes both 25 m² studios and spacious apartments up to 120 m², including units with terraces on the top floors and impressive …
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
from
$127,721
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,483
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$118,950
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Poznan, Poland
from
$106,891
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Kleszczewo, Poland
from
$59,585
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Kleszczewo Park is an investment project that, with its functionality and location, will meet the expectations of even the most demanding residents. The construction of the Kleszczewo Park complex was divided into several stages. Comfort and convenience: Buildings with elevators and…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Now Completed! Modern Residential Development in Poznań
Residential complex Now Completed! Modern Residential Development in Poznań
Poznan, Poland
from
$155,941
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
A contemporary housing project located in the dynamically developing district of Starołęka in Poznań. The investment consists of two modern buildings, combining functionality, aesthetics, and everyday comfort. A standout feature of the project is the rooftop viewing terrace, designed as a…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,846
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
This prestigious residential complex offers a variety of apartments, ideal for both singles and families. Choose from functional studios, 2- and 3-room apartments, as well as luxury apartments with terraces, which will satisfy even the most demanding buyers. Each apartment with a balcony is …
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of Selawy street in the area of Naramovice, near the natural reserve Zhuravinec near the Varta River.To the center of Poznan only 15 minutes by car, near…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,248
Number of floors 5
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamen…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Poznan, Poland
from
$118,178
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Poznan, Poland
from
$113,194
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We present an exclusive premium project in the heart of Poznan, combining high-quality performance, surroundings with green areas and elegant interiors. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, as well as for investors interested in stable investments. Pr…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
