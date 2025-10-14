Residential complex Wille Brzegowa

COSY PROJECT - THE ONLY ONE OF ITS KIND - by Lake Kiełpińskie - Kiełpin, Brzegowa Street

We are building only three semi-detached houses. Six units available. Classic design and construction with attention to detail. We have chosen two types of houses. Each has 5 or 6 rooms. Plus a garage and parking space in front of the house.

Each house stands on a large plot of 1000 m2. The living room windows face south and west or east.

The houses will be built of ceramic blocks. Winchester-coloured windows combined with a two-colour façade give our houses an elegant look.

Underfloor heating throughout, including the garage.

Heat pump heating with storage tank.

Installations prepared for the installation of photovoltaic panels.

Alarm system.

The houses are located on plots right next to Lake Kiełpińskie. A minute's walk to the lake shore, and green meadows outside the window.

We invite you to make a reservation. Here is a 155 m² house with 5 rooms, others in this development also have 6 rooms.