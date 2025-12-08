  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Warsaw, Poland

Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Due date: 3Q 2026  Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł ABOUT THE INVESTMENT 85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Warsaw, Poland
from
$125,918
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
$102,108
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Completion date: May 2024 Prices: 402,868 zł - 780,570 zł DESCRIPTION OF INVESTMENT: Low-rise 3-storey houses, buildings using modular wooden technology, environmentally friendly and friendly to residents Modern 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-room apartments ranging from 25 to approx. 68 m2 Low operati…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Warsaw, Poland
from
$126,702
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
New investment in Praga Południe! A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment. Advantages of the investment: • Residential building - only…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Warsaw, Poland
from
$186,942
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola. The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden. There are also apartments with large corner covered…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Warsaw, Poland
from
$163,702
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Date: 4Q 2024 Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400 New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio. The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$205,567
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny The entire estate consists of three modern buildings. On the ground floor there are apartments with gardens. The remaining apartments are equipped with spacious balconies. We have also designed a two-story underground garage with a license pla…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Warsaw, Poland
from
$272,901
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper. A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings. On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
LOCO REAL ESTATE
