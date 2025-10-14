  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Privlekatelnye kvartiry v Zelenoj Balolenke

Warsaw, Poland
from
$138,873
;
7
ID: 33155
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • City
    Warsaw

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

START SALES - 2 two-storey houses, a total of 76 quarters

#Białołęka, Warszawa

  • End of construction Etap 1 - III kwartał 2027
  • Meter quarter: 32 do 77 m2
  • Prices range from 440,000 evils to 850,000 evils.

The residential complex will be built in the northern part of the Belyaoleka district, in close proximity to the Pouszcza Slupetsk Nature Reserve on one side and next to the Geranski Canal on the other. By car to the center of Warsaw can be reached in 30 minutes. A 15-minute drive away is the popular Lake Zegjinske - a place for outdoor activities: boating, water bikes, as well as for relaxing with a view of the lake, for example, on the beach in Neporente.

Location on the map

Warsaw, Poland
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Privlekatelnye kvartiry v Zelenoj Balolenke
Warsaw, Poland
from
$138,873
