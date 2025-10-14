Residential quarter Privlekatelnye kvartiry v Zelenoj Balolenke

START SALES - 2 two-storey houses, a total of 76 quarters
#Białołęka, Warszawa
The residential complex will be built in the northern part of the Belyaoleka district, in close proximity to the Pouszcza Slupetsk Nature Reserve on one side and next to the Geranski Canal on the other. By car to the center of Warsaw can be reached in 30 minutes. A 15-minute drive away is the popular Lake Zegjinske - a place for outdoor activities: boating, water bikes, as well as for relaxing with a view of the lake, for example, on the beach in Neporente.
📞
📩
@wiera_realty