New Construction Apartments in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
1
Kraków County
1
gmina Liszki
1
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Budzyn, Poland
from
$196,564
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
For sale: CORNER SEGMENT of a terraced house in developer condition, READY FOR COLLECTION, with a plot of 62 m2, the house has 3 floors. The house comes with one external parking space., LOCATION AND BUILDING: Budzyń about 200 m from the lake in Kryspinów, close to the Biedronka store an…
Agency
Gamp
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
from
$95,944
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate. The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII …
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
On the map
