Residential complex Poznan Chwaliszewo nowe mieszkania w centrum Poznania

Poznan, Poland
$124,706
ID: 32751
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • City
    Poznan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

Location on the map

Poznan, Poland
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Developer news

15.05.2024
Is There Still Inexpensive Real Estate in Poland? Review of Current Prices and Mortgage Rates in an Interview with an Expert
