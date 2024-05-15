  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania

Poznan, Poland
$113,194
ID: 32748
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • City
    Poznan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

Location on the map

Poznan, Poland
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

15.05.2024
Is There Still Inexpensive Real Estate in Poland? Review of Current Prices and Mortgage Rates in an Interview with an Expert
All news
