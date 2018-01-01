Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m² - 105,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking lots
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-688
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
– Distance to the sea -1700M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 49 m2
2+1 - 74 m2
SCHEDULE:
Start of construction: June 2023
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
Cafe
Fitness room
The generator
Parking lots
Closed Area, round the clock security
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus/ Aslancak
Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, massage rooms, a beauty salon, bike tracks, a restaurant, clinics, a tennis court.
Completion - March, 2027.
Payment
35% - down payment
65% - interest-free installment plan until completion.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque and rapidly-developing area, near cafes and restaurants, 5 minutes away from the sea.