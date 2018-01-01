  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€120,219
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-798

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:

  • 1+1 - 55 m² - 105,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: Ready To Move

FACILITIES:

  • Parking lots

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
Property Parametres
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², EUR 1,850
Apartment price, EUR 120,474
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Blueberry
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€126,211
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
from
€286,842
Residential quarter COASTAL HEAVEN *
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Apart-hotel PRODOLZhENIE KOMPLEKSA ALSANCAK GARDEN
Northern Cyprus
from
€90,000
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
from
€289,711
You are viewing
Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€120,219
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€115,693
Area 49–73 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-688   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak – Distance to the sea -1700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km – Ercan Airport – 55 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 49 m2  2+1 - 74 m2   SCHEDULE: Start of construction: June 2023 Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Cafe Fitness room The generator Parking lots Closed Area, round the clock security   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Aslancak Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.  
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€126,211
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€331,943
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, massage rooms, a beauty salon, bike tracks, a restaurant, clinics, a tennis court. Completion - March, 2027. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - interest-free installment plan until completion. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and rapidly-developing area, near cafes and restaurants, 5 minutes away from the sea.
Realting.com
Go