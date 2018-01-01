Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -2200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 150 m² - 325,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2026
FACILITIES:
Swwiming pool
Garden
Parking lots
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-675
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 270 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
Garden
Payment terms:
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus:
In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.
ID: CP-648
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne
– Distance to the sea -450M
– Nicosia International Airport – 25 km
– Ercan Airport – 43km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
4+2 - 350 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2023
FACILITIES:
TERRACE AREA
SWIMMING POOL
CAR PARK
Payment terms:
About Cyprus/ Girne :
Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
Online viewing tour:
We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call,
We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.
PROJECT ID:
ID: CP-791
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
Distance to the sea -4000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 218 m²- 460,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Redy To Move
FACILITIES:
Swwiming Pool
Terrace
private garden
On the 2 floors terrace on the roof
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.