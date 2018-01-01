  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€373,947
;
24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-794

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to the sea -2200M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:

  • 3+1 - 150 m² - 325,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: June 2026

FACILITIES:

  • Swwiming pool
  • Garden
  • Parking lots

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Parking
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 180.0
Price per m², EUR 2,077
Apartment price, EUR 372,895
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€446,149
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€608,121
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€844,969
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€416,907
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€911,837
You are viewing
Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€373,947
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€739,834
Area 270 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-675   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 270 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€580,000
Area 350 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -450M – Nicosia International Airport – 25 km – Ercan Airport – 43km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+2 - 350 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: TERRACE AREA SWIMMING POOL CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Villa Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Villa Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
€533,062
Area 230 m²
1 property 1
PROJECT ID:  ID: CP-791 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak Distance to the sea -4000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km Ercan Airport – 55 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 218 m²- 460,000 GBP SCHEDULE: Completion Date:  Redy To Move FACILITIES: Swwiming Pool Terrace private garden On the 2 floors terrace on the roof ACCOMMODATION We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.  (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!  ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.    
Realting.com
Go