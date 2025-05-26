Apartment in a new building NCP-120 Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development

About the Project

Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development, located directly on the sandy coastline of Gaziveren, North Cyprus. Featuring two modern towers with 14 floors, the project offers a mix of seafront living, world-class facilities, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. Designed for both leisure and investment, Aphrodite Aqua combines beachfront luxury with long-term value.

Key Points:

Prime beachfront project in Gaziveren

Two towers with 14 floors, 328 units in total

Stunning panoramic sea and mountain views

Rooftop infinity pool, rooftop gym, and aquapark

Part of the Aphrodite Resort complex with full spa & wellness

Available Apartment Types

Aphrodite Aqua offers a wide selection of stylish seafront residences, designed to maximize comfort and lifestyle appeal.

Studio

1-Bedroom Apartment

1-Bedroom Duplex

3-Bedroom Duplex

Location Highlights

Situated in Gaziveren, within Güzelyurt district, the project offers direct access to the beach and convenient proximity to key destinations.

10 minutes to Güzelyurt center

15 minutes to Lefke / Border Gate

30 minutes to Nicosia (Lefkoşa)

50 minutes to Kyrenia (Girne)

1 hour to Ski Resort

Famous local attractions: Soli Ruins & Vouni Palace

Facilities

Aphrodite Aqua offers an extensive range of luxury amenities, ensuring residents enjoy both relaxation and activity.

Maintained beach with marina & watersports

Aquapark and outdoor swimming pools

Rooftop infinity pool & rooftop gym

Modern gym, yoga & wellness areas

Spa & wellness center with treatments

Seafront restaurants and pool bars

Children’s playground & landscaped gardens



Payment Options

Aqua Block A: 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% payable in interest-free installments over 30 months.

Why Invest in Gaziveren

Buy apartments directly from the developer in Gaziveren with sea views, beach access, and flexible payment options. As one of the fastest-developing tourism and wellness areas in North Cyprus, Gaziveren offers strong rental demand, future capital appreciation, and a unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle and investment security.

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.