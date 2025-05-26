  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-120 Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development

Apartment in a new building NCP-120 Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
$103,282
$42/m²
ID: 27460
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2028

About the complex

About the Project

Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development, located directly on the sandy coastline of Gaziveren, North Cyprus. Featuring two modern towers with 14 floors, the project offers a mix of seafront living, world-class facilities, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. Designed for both leisure and investment, Aphrodite Aqua combines beachfront luxury with long-term value.

Key Points:

  • Prime beachfront project in Gaziveren

  • Two towers with 14 floors, 328 units in total

  • Stunning panoramic sea and mountain views

  • Rooftop infinity pool, rooftop gym, and aquapark

  • Part of the Aphrodite Resort complex with full spa & wellness

 

Available Apartment Types

Aphrodite Aqua offers a wide selection of stylish seafront residences, designed to maximize comfort and lifestyle appeal.

  • Studio

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 1-Bedroom Duplex

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex

 

Location Highlights

Situated in Gaziveren, within Güzelyurt district, the project offers direct access to the beach and convenient proximity to key destinations.

  • 10 minutes to Güzelyurt center

  • 15 minutes to Lefke / Border Gate

  • 30 minutes to Nicosia (Lefkoşa)

  • 50 minutes to Kyrenia (Girne)

  • 1 hour to Ski Resort

  • Famous local attractions: Soli Ruins & Vouni Palace

 

Facilities

Aphrodite Aqua offers an extensive range of luxury amenities, ensuring residents enjoy both relaxation and activity.

  • Maintained beach with marina & watersports

  • Aquapark and outdoor swimming pools

  • Rooftop infinity pool & rooftop gym

  • Modern gym, yoga & wellness areas

  • Spa & wellness center with treatments

  • Seafront restaurants and pool bars

  • Children’s playground & landscaped gardens
     

Payment Options

Aqua Block A: 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% payable in interest-free installments over 30 months.

 

Why Invest in Gaziveren

Buy apartments directly from the developer in Gaziveren with sea views, beach access, and flexible payment options. As one of the fastest-developing tourism and wellness areas in North Cyprus, Gaziveren offers strong rental demand, future capital appreciation, and a unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle and investment security.

 

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 36.0 – 88.0
Price per m², USD 1,527 – 2,869
Apartment price, USD 103,282 – 134,335
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 133.0
Price per m², USD 1,518
Apartment price, USD 201,839

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-120 Aphrodite Aqua is the newest phase of the renowned Aphrodite development
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$103,282
