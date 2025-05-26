Apartment in a new building NCP-147 - K Islands is a tropical island–inspired

About the Project
K Islands is a tropical island–inspired, beachfront residential resort in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, developed by Kensington Cyprus. Offering uninterrupted beach views and a prime seafront location, this project blends natural beauty with luxury living. Designed for comfort, leisure, and investment, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking to buy property directly from the developer.
Key Highlights
Beachfront location with direct sandy cove access
Stunning beach and mountain views from every residence
Low-rise architecture surrounded by lush tropical landscaping
Resort-style facilities for wellness, leisure, and entertainment
Developed by trusted North Cyprus developer, Kensington Cyprus
Available Apartment Types
K Islands offers a diverse selection of residences to suit different needs, from stylish studios to spacious island villas:
Studio Residences
1-Bedroom Apartments
1-Bedroom Penthouses
1-Bedroom Island Villas
1-Bedroom Townhouses
Location Highlights
Set in tranquil yet well-connected Tatlısu, the development is close to essential services, leisure attractions, and coastal activities.
Direct beachfront location with private sandy cove
15 minutes to Korineum Golf Club in Esentepe
40 minutes to Kyrenia and Famagusta
75 minutes to Larnaca International Airport
Nearby shops, cafes, and walking trails
Facilities
K Islands delivers a true resort-style experience with a full range of modern amenities.
Bistro and pool bar
Spa and wellness center with sauna and steam room
Indoor heated pool with saltwater technology
Fitness center, yoga and meditation spaces
Water sports and herbal gardens
Kids club, playgrounds, walking and cycling paths
Exclusive K Islands Club House with resident’s lounge
Payment Options
35% down payment on contract exchange (less reservation fee) with the remaining 65% payable interest-free over 36 months. 5% discount for full payment at signing. Monthly or quarterly installments available.
Why Invest in K Islands, Tatlısu
Buy an apartment directly from the developer in Tatlısu with a beachfront location, high-quality finishes, and flexible installment plans. This combination of prime seafront setting, developer-direct property sales, and strong rental potential makes K Islands a secure investment for UK and European buyers.
About Us
