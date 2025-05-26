  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-147 - K Islands is a tropical island–inspired

Apartment in a new building NCP-147 - K Islands is a tropical island–inspired

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$261,790
;
24
ID: 27414
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

About the Project
K Islands is a tropical island–inspired, beachfront residential resort in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, developed by Kensington Cyprus. Offering uninterrupted beach views and a prime seafront location, this project blends natural beauty with luxury living. Designed for comfort, leisure, and investment, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking to buy property directly from the developer.

Key Highlights

  • Beachfront location with direct sandy cove access

  • Stunning beach and mountain views from every residence

  • Low-rise architecture surrounded by lush tropical landscaping

  • Resort-style facilities for wellness, leisure, and entertainment

  • Developed by trusted North Cyprus developer, Kensington Cyprus
     

Available Apartment Types
K Islands offers a diverse selection of residences to suit different needs, from stylish studios to spacious island villas:

  • Studio Residences

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 1-Bedroom Penthouses

  • 1-Bedroom Island Villas

  • 1-Bedroom Townhouses
     

Location Highlights
Set in tranquil yet well-connected Tatlısu, the development is close to essential services, leisure attractions, and coastal activities.

  • Direct beachfront location with private sandy cove

  • 15 minutes to Korineum Golf Club in Esentepe

  • 40 minutes to Kyrenia and Famagusta

  • 75 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

  • Nearby shops, cafes, and walking trails
     

Facilities
K Islands delivers a true resort-style experience with a full range of modern amenities.

  • Bistro and pool bar

  • Spa and wellness center with sauna and steam room

  • Indoor heated pool with saltwater technology

  • Fitness center, yoga and meditation spaces

  • Water sports and herbal gardens

  • Kids club, playgrounds, walking and cycling paths

  • Exclusive K Islands Club House with resident’s lounge
     

Payment Options
35% down payment on contract exchange (less reservation fee) with the remaining 65% payable interest-free over 36 months. 5% discount for full payment at signing. Monthly or quarterly installments available.

Why Invest in K Islands, Tatlısu
Buy an apartment directly from the developer in Tatlısu with a beachfront location, high-quality finishes, and flexible installment plans. This combination of prime seafront setting, developer-direct property sales, and strong rental potential makes K Islands a secure investment for UK and European buyers.

About Us
DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 72.0 – 85.0
Price per m², USD 4,723 – 7,925
Apartment price, USD 401,413 – 570,569
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², USD 4,185
Apartment price, USD 355,767
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², USD 5,818
Apartment price, USD 261,790

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
