Apartment in a new building NCP-147 - K Islands is a tropical island–inspired

About the Project

K Islands is a tropical island–inspired, beachfront residential resort in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, developed by Kensington Cyprus. Offering uninterrupted beach views and a prime seafront location, this project blends natural beauty with luxury living. Designed for comfort, leisure, and investment, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking to buy property directly from the developer.

Key Highlights

Beachfront location with direct sandy cove access

Stunning beach and mountain views from every residence

Low-rise architecture surrounded by lush tropical landscaping

Resort-style facilities for wellness, leisure, and entertainment

Developed by trusted North Cyprus developer, Kensington Cyprus



Available Apartment Types

K Islands offers a diverse selection of residences to suit different needs, from stylish studios to spacious island villas:

Studio Residences

1-Bedroom Apartments

1-Bedroom Penthouses

1-Bedroom Island Villas

1-Bedroom Townhouses



Location Highlights

Set in tranquil yet well-connected Tatlısu, the development is close to essential services, leisure attractions, and coastal activities.

Direct beachfront location with private sandy cove

15 minutes to Korineum Golf Club in Esentepe

40 minutes to Kyrenia and Famagusta

75 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

Nearby shops, cafes, and walking trails



Facilities

K Islands delivers a true resort-style experience with a full range of modern amenities.

Bistro and pool bar

Spa and wellness center with sauna and steam room

Indoor heated pool with saltwater technology

Fitness center, yoga and meditation spaces

Water sports and herbal gardens

Kids club, playgrounds, walking and cycling paths

Exclusive K Islands Club House with resident’s lounge



Payment Options

35% down payment on contract exchange (less reservation fee) with the remaining 65% payable interest-free over 36 months. 5% discount for full payment at signing. Monthly or quarterly installments available.

Why Invest in K Islands, Tatlısu

Buy an apartment directly from the developer in Tatlısu with a beachfront location, high-quality finishes, and flexible installment plans. This combination of prime seafront setting, developer-direct property sales, and strong rental potential makes K Islands a secure investment for UK and European buyers.

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.