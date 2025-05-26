  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)

Apartment in a new building NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)

Karmi, Northern Cyprus
$325,235
2
ID: 27440
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    Girne District
  City
    Girne Belediyesi
  Village
    Karmi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

About the Project

West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne), North Cyprus. Just 290 meters from the beach, this ready-to-move property comes with a Turkish title deed, making it ideal for foreign buyers seeking beachfront property in North Cyprus directly from the developer.

Key Highlights

  • 290 m to the beach 

  • Central Kyrenia city location with full infrastructure

  • Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership

  • Fully furnished and ready to move in
     

Available Apartment Types

West One 13 offers:

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment, fully furnished and move-in ready
     

Location Highlights

Located in the heart of Kyrenia (Girne), a top real estate hub in North Cyprus:

  • 290 m to the beach

  • Shops, restaurants, and services within walking distance

  • Easy access to modern infrastructure

  • Prime location in central Kyrenia
     

Facilities

Key features making this property attractive for buyers and investors:

  • Central city location near the beach

  • High-quality construction and finishings

  • Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer

  • Parking available in the area
     

Payment Options

West One 13 can be secured with a down payment of £5,000. The remaining balance is due in a one-time cash payment upon agreement.

 

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. No high agent commissions. No hassle. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.

 

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², USD 2,930
Apartment price, USD 324,033

Location on the map

Karmi, Northern Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)
