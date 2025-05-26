Apartment in a new building NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)

About the Project
West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne), North Cyprus. Just 290 meters from the beach, this ready-to-move property comes with a Turkish title deed, making it ideal for foreign buyers seeking beachfront property in North Cyprus directly from the developer.
Key Highlights
290 m to the beach
Central Kyrenia city location with full infrastructure
Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership
Fully furnished and ready to move in
Available Apartment Types
West One 13 offers:
2-Bedroom Apartment, fully furnished and move-in ready
Location Highlights
Located in the heart of Kyrenia (Girne), a top real estate hub in North Cyprus:
Shops, restaurants, and services within walking distance
Easy access to modern infrastructure
Prime location in central Kyrenia
Facilities
Key features making this property attractive for buyers and investors:
Central city location near the beach
High-quality construction and finishings
Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer
Parking available in the area
Payment Options
West One 13 can be secured with a down payment of £5,000. The remaining balance is due in a one-time cash payment upon agreement.
About Us
DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. No high agent commissions. No hassle. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.