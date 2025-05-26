Apartment in a new building NCP-171 West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne)

About the Project

West One 13 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Kyrenia (Girne), North Cyprus. Just 290 meters from the beach, this ready-to-move property comes with a Turkish title deed, making it ideal for foreign buyers seeking beachfront property in North Cyprus directly from the developer.

Key Highlights

290 m to the beach

Central Kyrenia city location with full infrastructure

Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership

Fully furnished and ready to move in



Available Apartment Types

West One 13 offers:

2-Bedroom Apartment, fully furnished and move-in ready



Location Highlights

Located in the heart of Kyrenia (Girne), a top real estate hub in North Cyprus:

290 m to the beach

Shops, restaurants, and services within walking distance

Easy access to modern infrastructure

Prime location in central Kyrenia



Facilities

Key features making this property attractive for buyers and investors:

Central city location near the beach

High-quality construction and finishings

Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer

Parking available in the area



Payment Options

West One 13 can be secured with a down payment of £5,000. The remaining balance is due in a one-time cash payment upon agreement.

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to vetted developers across North Cyprus and beyond. No high agent commissions. No hassle. Just verified projects and transparent buying — directly from the developer.