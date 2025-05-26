Apartment in a new building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia

About the Project:

The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia, set for completion in July 2027. Featuring 11 blocks of stylish apartments and lofts, the project offers a blend of comfort, nature, and resort-style living—ideal for both investment and year-round residence.

Key Points

Located in Esentepe, one of Kyrenia’s most tranquil yet accessible areas

Wide range of unit types with functional layouts

Resort-style facilities and wellness infrastructure

Flexible 10- and 20-year payment plans available



Available Units Types:

Studio Starting from 49 m²

1+1 Starting from 63 m²

1+1 Loft Starting from 71 m²

2+1 Loft Starting from 91 m²



Location Highlights:



Located in the peaceful village of Esentepe, Kyrenia, the area offers an ideal balance between nature, relaxation, and connectivity, making it perfect for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

Just 4 minutes to Ercan International Airport

Close to the Mediterranean Sea and scenic walking paths

Quick access to supermarkets, schools, and hospitals

Surrounded by natural beauty and leisure attractions

Facilities:



The Nest presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities:

Outdoor swimming pool

Indoor swimming pool

Turkish bath

Sauna

Gym

Children’s playground

Mini basketball court

Rooftop terraces for selected units

The Nest Bar

Extensive landscaped green areas

Payment Options:

The Next offers a flexible, interest-free payment plan: 5% reservation, 35% down payment within 40 days, 30% in installments until handover, and 30% over 60 months after handover.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.