  Apartment in a new building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia

Apartment in a new building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$133,677
;
12
ID: 27025
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia, set for completion in July 2027. Featuring 11 blocks of stylish apartments and lofts, the project offers a blend of comfort, nature, and resort-style living—ideal for both investment and year-round residence.

Key Points

  • Located in Esentepe, one of Kyrenia’s most tranquil yet accessible areas

  • Wide range of unit types with functional layouts

  • Resort-style facilities and wellness infrastructure

  • Flexible 10- and 20-year payment plans available
     

Available Units Types:
The residences at Sunset Bay are thoughtfully designed to suit a range of lifestyle needs, offering spacious layouts, stylish finishes, and smart functionality across various
 

  • Studio Starting from 49 m²

  • 1+1  Starting from 63 m²

  • 1+1 Loft  Starting from 71 m²

  • 2+1 Loft Starting from 91 m² 


Location Highlights:

Located in the peaceful village of Esentepe, Kyrenia, the area offers an ideal balance between nature, relaxation, and connectivity, making it perfect for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

  • Just 4 minutes to Ercan International Airport

  • Close to the Mediterranean Sea and scenic walking paths

  • Quick access to supermarkets, schools, and hospitals

  • Surrounded by natural beauty and leisure attractions

 

Facilities:

The Nest presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities:

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Indoor swimming pool

  • Turkish bath

  • Sauna

  • Gym

  • Children’s playground

  • Mini basketball court

  • Rooftop terraces for selected units

  • The Nest Bar

  • Extensive landscaped green areas

 

Payment Options:
The Next offers a flexible, interest-free payment plan: 5% reservation, 35% down payment within 40 days, 30% in installments until handover, and 30% over 60 months after handover.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.0 – 63.0
Price per m², USD 2,519 – 2,728
Apartment price, USD 133,677 – 158,669
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0
Price per m², USD 2,280
Apartment price, USD 207,490

Location on the map

