Apartment in a new building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia

About the Project:
The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia, set for completion in July 2027. Featuring 11 blocks of stylish apartments and lofts, the project offers a blend of comfort, nature, and resort-style living—ideal for both investment and year-round residence.
Key Points
Located in Esentepe, one of Kyrenia’s most tranquil yet accessible areas
Wide range of unit types with functional layouts
Resort-style facilities and wellness infrastructure
Flexible 10- and 20-year payment plans available
Available Units Types:
The residences are thoughtfully designed to suit a range of lifestyle needs, offering spacious layouts, stylish finishes, and smart functionality across various
Studio Starting from 49 m²
1+1 Starting from 63 m²
1+1 Loft Starting from 71 m²
2+1 Loft Starting from 91 m²
Location Highlights:
Located in the peaceful village of Esentepe, Kyrenia, the area offers an ideal balance between nature, relaxation, and connectivity, making it perfect for both permanent living and holiday escapes.
Just 4 minutes to Ercan International Airport
Close to the Mediterranean Sea and scenic walking paths
Quick access to supermarkets, schools, and hospitals
Surrounded by natural beauty and leisure attractions
Facilities:
The Nest presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities:
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Turkish bath
Sauna
Gym
Children’s playground
Mini basketball court
Rooftop terraces for selected units
The Nest Bar
Extensive landscaped green areas
Payment Options:
The Next offers a flexible, interest-free payment plan: 5% reservation, 35% down payment within 40 days, 30% in installments until handover, and 30% over 60 months after handover.
About Us:
