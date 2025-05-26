Apartment in a new building NCP-145 - Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia North Cyprus

About the Project:

Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering sea-view homes surrounded by greenery and wellness amenities. Blending modern design with nature, it’s crafted for balanced living and long-term value.

Key Points:

Sea-view residences with eco-conscious design

Wellness amenities: spa, fitness, organic gardens

Built by Evergreen Developments Group with high-quality finishes

Available Unit Types:

Thalassa offers a variety of sea-facing units to suit all lifestyles and budgets:

Studio

1-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Penthouses

3-Bedroom Penthouses

Location Highlights:

Ideally located in a vibrant area of Kyrenia, surrounded by nature and essential amenities:

Close to unspoiled beaches and scenic mountain trails

Near markets, restaurants, cafes, and wellness centers

Easy access to cultural landmarks and historical sites

Central to Kyrenia’s growing residential and investment zone

Facilities:

Habitat offers a complete lifestyle with wellness and convenience at the core:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

Fitness center, yoga areas, and wellness spa

Sauna, steam rooms, and anti-aging facilities

Organic gardens, cycling and jogging tracks

Children’s play areas and landscaped parks

Gourmet restaurants, bars, and on-site shopping

24/7 security, concierge, and property management



Payment Options:

Habitat Residences offers a flexible and convenient payment plan tailored to buyers' needs. With only a 35% down payment, the remaining balance is payable in 36 monthly installments. The project is currently under construction, with completion scheduled for 2028—making it an ideal opportunity for both investors and future residents.

About Us:

