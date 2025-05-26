Apartment in a new building NCP-145 - Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia North Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

About the Project:
Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering sea-view homes surrounded by greenery and wellness amenities. Blending modern design with nature, it’s crafted for balanced living and long-term value.

Key Points:

  • Sea-view residences with eco-conscious design

  • Wellness amenities: spa, fitness, organic gardens

  • Built by Evergreen Developments Group with high-quality finishes

 

Available Unit Types:
Thalassa offers a variety of sea-facing units to suit all lifestyles and budgets:

  • Studio

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Penthouses

  • 3-Bedroom Penthouses

 

Location Highlights:
Ideally located in a vibrant area of Kyrenia, surrounded by nature and essential amenities:

  • Close to unspoiled beaches and scenic mountain trails

  • Near markets, restaurants, cafes, and wellness centers

  • Easy access to cultural landmarks and historical sites

  • Central to Kyrenia’s growing residential and investment zone

 

Facilities:
Habitat offers a complete lifestyle with wellness and convenience at the core:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

  • Fitness center, yoga areas, and wellness spa

  • Sauna, steam rooms, and anti-aging facilities

  • Organic gardens, cycling and jogging tracks

  • Children’s play areas and landscaped parks

  • Gourmet restaurants, bars, and on-site shopping

  • 24/7 security, concierge, and property management
     

Payment Options:

Habitat Residences offers a flexible and convenient payment plan tailored to buyers' needs. With only a 35% down payment, the remaining balance is payable in 36 monthly installments. The project is currently under construction, with completion scheduled for 2028—making it an ideal opportunity for both investors and future residents.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

