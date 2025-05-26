Apartment in a new building NCP-145 - Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia North Cyprus

About the Project:
Habitat Residences is a sustainable coastal development in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering sea-view homes surrounded by greenery and wellness amenities. Blending modern design with nature, it’s crafted for balanced living and long-term value.
Key Points:
Sea-view residences with eco-conscious design
Wellness amenities: spa, fitness, organic gardens
Built by Evergreen Developments Group with high-quality finishes
Available Unit Types:
Thalassa offers a variety of sea-facing units to suit all lifestyles and budgets:
Studio
1-Bedroom Apartment
2-Bedroom Apartment
2-Bedroom Penthouses
3-Bedroom Penthouses
Location Highlights:
Ideally located in a vibrant area of Kyrenia, surrounded by nature and essential amenities:
Close to unspoiled beaches and scenic mountain trails
Near markets, restaurants, cafes, and wellness centers
Easy access to cultural landmarks and historical sites
Central to Kyrenia’s growing residential and investment zone
Facilities:
Habitat offers a complete lifestyle with wellness and convenience at the core:
Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
Fitness center, yoga areas, and wellness spa
Sauna, steam rooms, and anti-aging facilities
Organic gardens, cycling and jogging tracks
Children’s play areas and landscaped parks
Gourmet restaurants, bars, and on-site shopping
24/7 security, concierge, and property management
Payment Options:
Habitat Residences offers a flexible and convenient payment plan tailored to buyers' needs. With only a 35% down payment, the remaining balance is payable in 36 monthly installments. The project is currently under construction, with completion scheduled for 2028—making it an ideal opportunity for both investors and future residents.
About Us:
