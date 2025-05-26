  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  Apartment in a new building NCP-115 Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach

Apartment in a new building NCP-115 Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$433,846
;
5
ID: 27016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

About the Project:

Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach with 14 exclusive residences, offering uninterrupted sea and sunset views. It combines privacy, wellness, and resort-style living—perfect for a home, retreat, or investment.

Key Points:

  • Only 14 units, all with panoramic sea and sunset views

  • Direct access to a maintained beach and natural swimming lagoon

  • SPA, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and wellness programs

  • Seafront à la carte restaurant and beach bar

  • Outdoor communal pool, yoga and fitness spaces

  • Perfect for residential, holiday, or rental use
     

 

Available Unit Types:

All homes are designed to emphasize the sea-facing views and indoor-outdoor living. Units feature modern finishes, spacious layouts, and private terraces.

  • 2+1 Townhouses (with private pool)

  • 2+1 Penthouses 

 

Location Highlights:

Deja Blue Sunset is situated along a quiet coastline that offers unmatched natural charm and accessibility.

  • Short walk to the beach, lagoon, and fruit gardens

  • Direct access to spa and wellness facilities

  • Peaceful, low-density area with strong rental appeal

 

Facilities:

Residents enjoy access to a carefully curated selection of wellness and leisure facilities, all within walking distance.

  • Beach bar and seafront restaurant

  • Indoor spa with sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and treatment rooms

  • Outdoor communal swimming pool

  • Yoga deck, fitness room, and open-air relaxation zones

  • Children’s playground

  • Maintained beach with natural sea lagoon

 

Payment Plan:

Deja Blue Sunset offers a simple and accessible structure: 50% down payment and 50% over 12 months with no interest.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 137.0
Price per m², USD 3,028
Apartment price, USD 414,806
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 143.0
Price per m², USD 3,034
Apartment price, USD 433,846

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

