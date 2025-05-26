Apartment in a new building NCP-115 Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach

About the Project:

Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach with 14 exclusive residences, offering uninterrupted sea and sunset views. It combines privacy, wellness, and resort-style living—perfect for a home, retreat, or investment.

Key Points:

Only 14 units, all with panoramic sea and sunset views

Direct access to a maintained beach and natural swimming lagoon

SPA, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and wellness programs

Seafront à la carte restaurant and beach bar

Outdoor communal pool, yoga and fitness spaces

Perfect for residential, holiday, or rental use



Available Unit Types:

All homes are designed to emphasize the sea-facing views and indoor-outdoor living. Units feature modern finishes, spacious layouts, and private terraces.

2+1 Townhouses (with private pool)

2+1 Penthouses

Location Highlights:

Deja Blue Sunset is situated along a quiet coastline that offers unmatched natural charm and accessibility.

Short walk to the beach, lagoon, and fruit gardens

Direct access to spa and wellness facilities

Peaceful, low-density area with strong rental appeal

Facilities:

Residents enjoy access to a carefully curated selection of wellness and leisure facilities, all within walking distance.

Beach bar and seafront restaurant

Indoor spa with sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and treatment rooms

Outdoor communal swimming pool

Yoga deck, fitness room, and open-air relaxation zones

Children’s playground

Maintained beach with natural sea lagoon

Payment Plan:

Deja Blue Sunset offers a simple and accessible structure: 50% down payment and 50% over 12 months with no interest.





About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.