Apartment in a new building NCP-170 West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia

About the Project
West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering convenience, comfort, and proximity to the beach. With a Turkish title deed eligible for foreign buyers, this ready-to-move property is a rare opportunity to buy an apartment from a developer in Kyrenia. Just 1 minute from the sea and surrounded by full city infrastructure, it is ideal for immediate living or secure investment.
Key Points
Just 300m to the Beach
Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership
Central Kyrenia location with full city access
Fully furnished and ready to move in
Available Unit Types
West One 3 offers a fully furnished, ready-to-move apartment designed for practical living or rental investment. Buyers benefit from a central address and direct access to urban amenities.
2-Bedroom Apartment
Location Highlights
This property is set in the vibrant city center of Kyrenia, combining modern living with coastal charm. Residents enjoy both city convenience and quick access to the sea.
290 meters to the beach
Surrounded by shops, restaurants, and services
Easy access to modern city infrastructure
Central Girne (Kyrenia), a top hub of North Cyprus real estate
Facilities
As part of a city apartment project, West One 3 stands out for its central positioning and legal assurance. These factors make it a top choice for those looking to buy property direct from developer in North Cyprus.
Prime city center location near the beach
Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer
Parking availability and surrounding amenities
Quality construction and interior finishings
Payment Options
West One 3 can be secured with a £5,000 deposit. The remaining balance is payable in one-time cash payment upon agreement, offering a simple and transparent purchase directly from the developer.
Why Invest in West One 3, Kyrenia
West One 3 is a rare opportunity to secure a ready-to-move 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Girne, North Cyprus. With beach access just 290 meters away, a Turkish title deed, and full cash payment options, this property combines security, convenience, and strong rental potential. Buyers searching for North Cyprus beachfront apartments or a central home near the sea will find West One 3 an ideal choice for both living and investment.
About Us
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.