Apartment in a new building NCP-170 West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia

About the Project

West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering convenience, comfort, and proximity to the beach. With a Turkish title deed eligible for foreign buyers, this ready-to-move property is a rare opportunity to buy an apartment from a developer in Kyrenia. Just 1 minute from the sea and surrounded by full city infrastructure, it is ideal for immediate living or secure investment.

Key Points

Just 300m to the Beach

Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership

Central Kyrenia location with full city access

Fully furnished and ready to move in



Available Unit Types

West One 3 offers a fully furnished, ready-to-move apartment designed for practical living or rental investment. Buyers benefit from a central address and direct access to urban amenities.

2-Bedroom Apartment



Location Highlights

This property is set in the vibrant city center of Kyrenia, combining modern living with coastal charm. Residents enjoy both city convenience and quick access to the sea.

290 meters to the beach

Surrounded by shops, restaurants, and services

Easy access to modern city infrastructure

Central Girne (Kyrenia), a top hub of North Cyprus real estate



Facilities

As part of a city apartment project, West One 3 stands out for its central positioning and legal assurance. These factors make it a top choice for those looking to buy property direct from developer in North Cyprus.

Prime city center location near the beach

Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer

Parking availability and surrounding amenities

Quality construction and interior finishings



Payment Options

West One 3 can be secured with a £5,000 deposit. The remaining balance is payable in one-time cash payment upon agreement, offering a simple and transparent purchase directly from the developer.

Why Invest in West One 3, Kyrenia

West One 3 is a rare opportunity to secure a ready-to-move 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Girne, North Cyprus. With beach access just 290 meters away, a Turkish title deed, and full cash payment options, this property combines security, convenience, and strong rental potential. Buyers searching for North Cyprus beachfront apartments or a central home near the sea will find West One 3 an ideal choice for both living and investment.

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.