  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-170 West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia

Apartment in a new building NCP-170 West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$284,580
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 27438
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

About the Project

West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia, North Cyprus, offering convenience, comfort, and proximity to the beach. With a Turkish title deed eligible for foreign buyers, this ready-to-move property is a rare opportunity to buy an apartment from a developer in Kyrenia. Just 1 minute from the sea and surrounded by full city infrastructure, it is ideal for immediate living or secure investment.

Key Points

  • Just 300m to the Beach

  • Turkish title deed, suitable for foreign ownership

  • Central Kyrenia location with full city access

  • Fully furnished and ready to move in
     

Available Unit Types

West One 3 offers a fully furnished, ready-to-move apartment designed for practical living or rental investment. Buyers benefit from a central address and direct access to urban amenities.

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment
     

Location Highlights

This property is set in the vibrant city center of Kyrenia, combining modern living with coastal charm. Residents enjoy both city convenience and quick access to the sea.

  • 290 meters to the beach

  • Surrounded by shops, restaurants, and services

  • Easy access to modern city infrastructure

  • Central Girne (Kyrenia), a top hub of North Cyprus real estate
     

Facilities

As part of a city apartment project, West One 3 stands out for its central positioning and legal assurance. These factors make it a top choice for those looking to buy property direct from developer in North Cyprus.

  • Prime city center location near the beach

  • Legal Turkish title deed with immediate transfer

  • Parking availability and surrounding amenities

  • Quality construction and interior finishings
     

 

Payment Options

West One 3 can be secured with a £5,000 deposit. The remaining balance is payable in one-time cash payment upon agreement, offering a simple and transparent purchase directly from the developer.

 

Why Invest in West One 3, Kyrenia

West One 3 is a rare opportunity to secure a ready-to-move 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Girne, North Cyprus. With beach access just 290 meters away, a Turkish title deed, and full cash payment options, this property combines security, convenience, and strong rental potential. Buyers searching for North Cyprus beachfront apartments or a central home near the sea will find West One 3 an ideal choice for both living and investment.

 

About Us

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², USD 2,564
Apartment price, USD 284,580

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
Apartment building NCP-160 Just a 10-minute walk from the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$123,117
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,072
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-170 West One 3 is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$284,580
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
INFINITY is a club aparthotel with extensive infrastructure, offering a wide range of apartments with sea views. The complex is located 450 meters from the sea in the Long Beach region, which is a great place for a quiet life and relaxation.Advantages of the Infinity Complex:Large selection …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$219,512
Finishing options Finished
Location: Prime beachfront location (2-minute walk) Near market, fish restaurant, and park Zoning allows for only 2 floors in the immediate area Design: Iconic and dynamic architecture, visible from afar Challenges traditional high-rise aesthetics Prior…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications