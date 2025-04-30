Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
4
Girne Belediyesi
10
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is the whole infrastructure that is necessary for life and…
$250,847
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has 3 floors, a large living room combined with a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$290,632
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 150 m²
This is a completely new project, which is currently under construction in the Karsiyaka are…
$210,134
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go