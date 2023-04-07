Visas to the U.S. will become more expensive. Which ones, and by how much?

The U.S. Department of State has published updates to the visa law. What will change?

The changes, which have already been officially published, concern the cost of processing U.S. visas. The changes will take effect on May 30, 2023.

What types of visas will increase in price, and by how much?

The cost of student visas as well as visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC) will increase from $160 to $185.

The cost of non-immigrant visas on an application basis for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q, and R) will go up from $190 to $205.

The price for treaty visas for traders and investors (category E) will go up even more significantly, to $315 instead of $205.

The fees for visas to visit the United States were last updated in 2014.

There is more news for holders of tourist visas. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that holders of a B1, B2, or any other U.S. business or tourist visa may now apply for jobs and attend interviews while in the United States.

However, the agency reminds you that you cannot get a job in the domestic labor market if you are a B-1 or B-2 visa holder. You must petition and request to change your status from B-1 or B-2 to employment authorization status and wait for the update to take effect.

