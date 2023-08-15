In Slovenia, you can buy an ordinary house, or you can pay attention to a large number of old manor houses and castles. Today we will tell you about two unique buildings of the early 19th century, which have been restored and now are on sale for €1,500,000 and €850,000. Which do you prefer: Istrian castle on top of the hill or a mansion with a large wine cellar?

Castle with clock in Blato, Slovenia for €850,000

House Blato, Slovenia € 850,000 851 m²

In the small village of Blato in eastern Slovenia, an old 19th-century mansion is on sale. You can endlessly look at the photographs of this castle — it has so many details from past centuries. It seems that the residents of this house live in a real museum — so specific the decoration of the rooms.

The announcement states that the mansion has four levels: a basement, two floors and an attic. All floors are decorated and furnished, connected with beautiful stairs. Let us together arrange a virtual tour of the rooms of the ancient castle. Here is a red room with a piano and a vertical piano for the harp. Here is also an old clock, a carved table near one of the walls with a lot of paintings that are hidden in the photos.

The corridor (or it can be considered another room) is saturated with bright deep colors of furniture elements and decoration: red carpet, mirror in a gold frame, table clock in gold, floor vases with fancy patterns, marble tiles on the walls and another monumental clock, which is likely to loudly announce the beginning of each hour. By the way, literally every corner of the castle has a clock, and most often more than one, and this is really surprising. There are even rooms where there’s nothing but clocks. One might think that the owners of this castle could travel through time, and when they returned to their home, they had to immediately find out what time it was.

The large living room of the castle is literally full of flowers: bright colorful carpets on the floor, the walls are painted blue, and the chandelier is decorated with bright painting. Red furniture set does not look accentuated in this range of colors. On the walls everywhere hang paintings.

Another room with bright turquoise walls is all hung with paintings that can not be seen from the photos. Here are stools with carved armrests, apparently, to be able to sit and fully enjoy the art.

In the basement there is a wine cellar, which can also be considered as a piece of art because it is beautifully decorated. Upstairs, there’s a private room with a collection of bottles, and we’d like to get a closer look at them.

The announcement stated that the castle was built in the late 19th century by the Windischgraetz family as a resident mansion. The house underwent a full restoration process in 2002, and now it is in excellent condition.

On the back of the house there is a winter garden. The villa is on a slightly inclined, flat plot. The large and landscape area is surrounded by a concrete fence 2.5 meters high. The site has a park, which is professionally maintained.