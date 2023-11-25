Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Slovenia

31 property total found
Plot of land in Postojna, Slovenia
Plot of land
Postojna, Slovenia
For sale an agricultural building and agricultural and forest land in Prestranek near Postoj…
€550,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
€250,000
Plot of land in Gracisce, Slovenia
Plot of land
Gracisce, Slovenia
€195,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 5 306 m²
€1,58M
Plot of land in Ig, Slovenia
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
We are selling a plot with the possibility of building up to 8 houses. It is located in a…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Domzale, Slovenia
Plot of land
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 1 000 m²
€300,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 2 212 m²
€3,00M
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 385 m²
€589,000
Plot of land in Podhruska, Slovenia
Plot of land
Podhruska, Slovenia
For sale a beautiful plot in Kamnik, in an idyllic setting towards Velika planina, offering …
€79,900
Plot of land in Rakitna, Slovenia
Plot of land
Rakitna, Slovenia
We offer you an excellent opportunity to buy a building plot in an idyllic location on Rakit…
€125,000
Plot of land in Kolicevo, Slovenia
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
Area 1 255 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana.  Domjale is t…
€376,500
Plot of land in Kolicevo, Slovenia
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
Area 1 300 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana.  Domjale is t…
€390,000
Plot of land in Kolicevo, Slovenia
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
Area 2 555 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana.  Domjale is t…
€766,500
Plot of land in Ig, Slovenia
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
Area 799 m²
Plot for the construction of a residential building 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana. Land a…
€127,800
Plot of land in Ig, Slovenia
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
Area 2 137 m²
Investment offer! Plot for the construction of three houses 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana.…
€342,000
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 378 m²
Land plot with building permit in the suburb of Ljubljana. Building plot, gross 1378 m2, ne…
€456,000
Plot of land in Menges, Slovenia
Plot of land
Menges, Slovenia
Area 507 m²
Land for investment project 20 minutes drive from Ljubljana. Smooth solar plot 507 m2 (25 x…
€220,000
Plot of land in Menges, Slovenia
Plot of land
Menges, Slovenia
Land plot with building permit.  Rectangular building plot of 569 m2 with already received,…
€191,000
Plot of land in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Plot of land
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
In Rogaška Slatina, we sell a project of 3 houses with a valid building permit. There are…
€290,000
Plot of land in Vodice, Slovenia
Plot of land
Vodice, Slovenia
Area 1 879 m²
Land for the construction of a residential building in the suburbs of Ljubljana.  The build…
€279,000
Plot of land in Maribor, Slovenia
Plot of land
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 1 927 m²
The site for the construction of several facilities in the suburbs of Maribor is a great inv…
€170,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
  EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! In the prime location of Brdo in Ljubljana, we are se…
€7,50M
Plot of land in Koper, Slovenia
Plot of land
Koper, Slovenia
€420,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 845 m²
Land in Ljubljana with CONSTRUCTORY PERMISSION!  Plot with a total area of 1845 m2, of whic…
€650,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 343 m²
€550,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 944 m²
Development site in Ljubljana. An even, la…
€549,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Land in Ljubljana with a unique location ! …
€640,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 600 m²
Development site in an exclusive location, …
€600,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Building plot, Ljubljana The building plot…
€295,000
Plot of land in Slovenia
Plot of land
Slovenia
Area 23 764 m²
Investment development project with the obt…
€2,55M
