Residential
Slovenia
Slovenia
Land
Lands for sale in Slovenia
31 property total found
Plot of land
Postojna, Slovenia
For sale an agricultural building and agricultural and forest land in Prestranek near Postoj…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Plot of land
Gracisce, Slovenia
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
5 306 m²
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
We are selling a plot with the possibility of building up to 8 houses. It is located in a…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Domzale, Slovenia
1 000 m²
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
2 212 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
1 385 m²
€589,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Podhruska, Slovenia
For sale a beautiful plot in Kamnik, in an idyllic setting towards Velika planina, offering …
€79,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rakitna, Slovenia
We offer you an excellent opportunity to buy a building plot in an idyllic location on Rakit…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
1 255 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana. Domjale is t…
€376,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
1 300 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana. Domjale is t…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolicevo, Slovenia
2 555 m²
Land plot for residential construction, Domjale, 15 min drive from Ljubljana. Domjale is t…
€766,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
799 m²
Plot for the construction of a residential building 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana. Land a…
€127,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
2 137 m²
Investment offer! Plot for the construction of three houses 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana.…
€342,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
1 378 m²
Land plot with building permit in the suburb of Ljubljana. Building plot, gross 1378 m2, ne…
€456,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Menges, Slovenia
507 m²
Land for investment project 20 minutes drive from Ljubljana. Smooth solar plot 507 m2 (25 x…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Menges, Slovenia
Land plot with building permit. Rectangular building plot of 569 m2 with already received,…
€191,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
In Rogaška Slatina, we sell a project of 3 houses with a valid building permit. There are…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Vodice, Slovenia
1 879 m²
Land for the construction of a residential building in the suburbs of Ljubljana. The build…
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Maribor, Slovenia
1 927 m²
The site for the construction of several facilities in the suburbs of Maribor is a great inv…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! In the prime location of Brdo in Ljubljana, we are se…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Koper, Slovenia
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 845 m²
Land in Ljubljana with CONSTRUCTORY PERMISSION! Plot with a total area of 1845 m2, of whic…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
343 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
944 m²
Development site in Ljubljana. An even, la…
€549,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Land in Ljubljana with a unique location ! …
€640,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
600 m²
Development site in an exclusive location, …
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
Building plot, Ljubljana The building plot…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Slovenia
23 764 m²
Investment development project with the obt…
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
