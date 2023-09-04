Hurry up to earn twice! Buy an apartment in Northern Cyprus and get a cashback of 6% annually for all the time of construction until you get the keys

The Northern Cyprus real estate market is now one of the fastest growing and developing. Only here you can get unique offers from developers and buy an apartment in the most incredible projects on the beach or in the mountains. But there are projects that differ favorably from the rest, for example, the Caesar Palm Jumeirah residential complex, where right now you can get a double benefit!

«Northern Cyprus property market similar to Dubai 10 years ago»

Northern Cyprus is a Turkish part of the island of Cyprus with a total area of 3,355 square kilometres. In every detail of this area, one can see a mixture of Turkish culture, Greek tradition and Cypriot pride. The rich historical heritage and architectural monuments of ancient times only complement the mysterious image of Northern Cyprus.

The advantageous location between the low mountains and the azure sea made Northern Cyprus a favorite destination for annual recreation for thousands of tourists. At the same time, it is increasingly possible to hear that people go to Northern Cyprus for real English education. This has contributed to the opening of many English schools teaching the British education system. Education is affordable and offers high quality knowledge. Add the ease of legalization in the country and a loyal tax system — and you get the perfect location for moving.

The real estate market of Northern Cyprus in 2023 literally breaks all records in terms of the number of demand for new buildings among investors from around the world. It is here that the most interesting projects appear and satisfy the requests of truly demanding buyers. Only here you can still find an apartment at an attractive price in premium residential projects.

— The unique location of the island, pleasant prices and openness to the whole world made Northern Cyprus a destination for investors, tourists and expats from all over the world. In my opinion, the Northern Cyprus market today is similar to the real estate market of Dubai 10 years ago – so quickly it develops and grows, — told Afik Group’s personal property assistant Marina Anikina. — Everyone who works in the local real estate market now participates, in fact, in its development, and that is why developers and real estate agencies have the opportunity to build a unique environment of cooperation with colleagues or customers.

Of course, like any developing market, the Northern Cyprus market now offers the most pleasant prices for apartments in the under construction complexes. At the same time, the value of real estate in really high-quality and interesting residential complexes is growing literally in front of us.

About the Caesar Palm Jumeirah project

The Caesar Palm Jumeirah residential complex is an incredible project, which consists of seven skyscrapers with many luxurious facilities for life and leisure. This is a super modern residential complex with a unique palm-shaped swimming pool and panoramic pools on the 17th floor of each building.

Each part of the complex includes a skyscraper on 20 floors with luxury apartments. Every facility is serviced at the highest level to make the residents of the complex feel relaxed and comfortable.

The complex will have an authentic Arabic restaurant, lounge and bar with hookah, as well as a wellness center with sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, heated swimming pool and modern fitness room. The real decoration of the complex will be a paradise garden with a fountain.

The Caesar Palm Jumeirah residential complex is commissioned fully finished. The standard specification includes:

Kitchen furniture: kitchen cupboards to the ceiling, countertop made of artificial stone

Equipped bathroom: boiler, hanging toilet, sink with bedside table and mirror, shower cabin, faucets, 4-way shower faucet

Floor heating in bathrooms

Floor ceramic (2 options)

Laminate in the bedroom (optional)

Sprinkler

High-speed elevators

Each house has an individual gym, swimming pool and children’s area

Panoramic glazing

Painted walls (2 white options in standard design)

The Caesar Palm Jumeirah complex is already under construction. The whole complex is built in stages, the date of the first house commissioning is September 2025.

How much do the apartments in the Caesar Palm Jumeirah complex cost?

Now you can buy an apartment in the Caesar Palm Jumeirah complex at the following prices:

Studio apartment with a total area of 45 sq.m. + 7 sq. m balcony — from 119.070 GBP

one bedroom apartment with a total area of 54 sq.m. + 12 sq. m balcony. — from 138.075 GBP

two bedroom apartment with total area of 92 sq.m. + 19 sq. m balcony — from 231,000 GBP

How can I earn twice with the Caesar Palm Jumeirah project?

Afik Group offers its customers unique conditions of cooperation. You can begin to benefit from the purchase of an apartment in the Caesar Palm Jumeirah complex during the construction phase of the complex. And here we are not talking about the profit that the investor will receive from the resale of this property! After all, it is very likely that, after the completion of construction, you do not want to leave your apartment and use it as a summer residence or even a permanent accommodation.

In order to get the maximum benefit, it is enough to fulfill several payment conditions from the developer:

If you make the down payment of 30%, then the remaining 70% of the cost of the apartment you receive interest-free installment plan for 84 months.

If you make the down payment of 40%, the remaining 36% will have to be paid before you receive the keys (interest-free system). In this case, if you buy a design package, 24% of the cost of the apartment will be paid by a guaranteed rent at 8% per annum for three years.

If you make the down payment of 50%, then the remaining 50% must be paid before you receive the keys (through the system of interest-free installment). If you purchase a design package in this case, the customer receives a cashback of 6% per annum before the completion of the construction on the amount of the initial payment and subsequent payments. In addition, you get a guaranteed rent for 3 years at 8% per annum of the property value.

For clients, the developer offers a free Northern Cyprus tour for three nights, subject to a deposit (included in the price of the apartment at purchase).