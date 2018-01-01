  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 369,865
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area.

Advantages

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas.

The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.

New building location
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential quarter One-room apartment in Alanya just 400 meters from the sea
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 369,865
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 197 to 408 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 315 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go