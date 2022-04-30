Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,361
About the complex
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court.
Completion:
1st stage: 30/06/2024
2nd stage: 30/12/2024
3rd stage: 30/12/2025.Advantages
Suitable for citizenship.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Highway - 2 minutes
- M5 metro line - 7 minutes
- 15 July bridge - 15 minutes
- Metrobus station - 15 minutes
- Hospital - 10 minutes
- University - 5 minutes
- Finance Center - 12 minutes
New building location
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
