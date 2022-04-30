Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,361
About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court.

Completion:

1st stage: 30/06/2024

2nd stage: 30/12/2024

3rd stage: 30/12/2025.

Advantages

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Highway - 2 minutes
  • M5 metro line - 7 minutes
  • 15 July bridge - 15 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 15 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Finance Center - 12 minutes
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of 55 buildings with 3-4 bedroom apartments and 22 villas with 4-6 bedrooms. All units have spacious rooms and large balconies. The buildings are surrounded by landscaped areas with recreational facilities.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential quarter Luxurious apartments 200 meters from the sea
Kargicak, Turkey
 Kargicak is a region of Alanya on the Mediterranean coast. It is located near the Mahmutlar district, about 3 km from the center. The distance to the center of Alanya is only 14 km, the nearest Gazipasa Airport is located to the east, 25 km., To Antalya from Kirgicak - 140 km. The project will consist of two blocks with developed infrastructure, separate and indoor swimming pool, relaxation area with sun loungers, gym, sauna, Roman steam substructure, billiards. The total land area is 1,743 m2, the distance to the sea is only 200 meters, which makes this project an attractive investment, as well as comfortable living. The complex will consist of 2 blocks of 5 floors, each block will have 16 apartments of 1+1 layout 54-57 m2, 3 duplexes 2+1 123 m2, as well as 1 duplex 3+1 145 m2.    Lobby  Open pool Children's outdoor pool Indoor heated pool Relaxation area with sun loungers Sauna Steam room Fitness Pilates room   Start of construction 30.04.2022 Completion of construction 31.12.2023
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport.

