Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.
|The airport
|9 000 m
|Kindergarten
|450 m
|Shop
|50 m
|Sea
|1 500 m
|Shopping center
|850 m
|School
|200 m