About the complex

Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Premium class
Monolithic
2023
Finished
2
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 112.0
Price per m², EUR 2 189
Apartment price, EUR 245 181
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 000 m
Kindergarten 450 m
Shop 50 m
Sea 1 500 m
Shopping center 850 m
School 200 m

