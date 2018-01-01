Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 64,208
About the complex
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 91.1 – 104.9
Price per m², € 705 – 713
Apartment price, € 64 208 – 74 478
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 120.8
Price per m², € 877
Apartment price, € 105 889
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 178.8
Price per m², € 676
Apartment price, € 120 886
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|Shop
|100 m
|Shopping center
|900 m
|Kindergarten
|200 m
|School
|300 m
|The airport
|20 000 m
|Transport stop
|100 m
|Underground
|800 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский
Georgia
