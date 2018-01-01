  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence

Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 64,208
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
About the complex

Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 91.1 – 104.9
Price per m², € 705 – 713
Apartment price, € 64 208 – 74 478
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 120.8
Price per m², € 877
Apartment price, € 105 889
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 178.8
Price per m², € 676
Apartment price, € 120 886
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 100 m
Shopping center 900 m
Kindergarten 200 m
School 300 m
The airport 20 000 m
Transport stop 100 m
Underground 800 m
