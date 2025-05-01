Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Kruce Kerruci
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A new villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Ulcinj, town of Kruče, with a fantastic…
$512,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go