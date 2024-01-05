Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Topla, Montenegro

apartments
66
houses
25
90 properties total found
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
€509,400
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€470,107
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€196,735
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
A7-060. Sea view two-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg Novi
€310,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
A7-059. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful fully furnish…
€211,000
4 room house in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
€700,000
4 room house in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
€650,000
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
NUM 5636 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla, in a quiet location near the sea. …
€555,000
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
NUM 5541 The apartment is located in Herceg Novi, in Topla, and offers the perfect combin…
€628,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A two-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for sale, located in a beautiful part of Herceg N…
€183,000
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
NUM 5581 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 44+12m2 and is l…
€95,000
Villa in Topla, Montenegro
Villa
Topla, Montenegro
Area 540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla 3. The apartment of 45m2 has a living room with a k…
€87,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with fridge in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with fridge
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
A7-049. Two-bedroom apartment, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two bed-room apartment with a small gar…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
NUM 5421 A spacious one-bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi in an attractive location …
€168,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two-bedroom apartment Sea view The distance to t…
€280,000
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court in Topla, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
House with parking, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
House with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi  Plot 512m2 ho…
€735,000
3 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
NUM 3873 Penthouse with sea and park views for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The apar…
€299,000
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartment building with panoramic views from the Developer. Five-story hou…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
