Residential properties for sale in Topla, Montenegro

3 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
165 m²
€509,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
180 m²
€470,107
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
1
2
€196,735
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
3
1
94 m²
4/6
A7-060. Sea view two-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg Novi
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
2
1
64 m²
4/6
A7-059. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful fully furnish…
€211,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2
158 m²
NUM 5636 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla, in a quiet location near the sea. …
€555,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2
160 m²
NUM 5541 The apartment is located in Herceg Novi, in Topla, and offers the perfect combin…
€628,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
A two-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for sale, located in a beautiful part of Herceg N…
€183,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
1
44 m²
NUM 5581 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 44+12m2 and is l…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Topla, Montenegro
540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla 3. The apartment of 45m2 has a living room with a k…
€87,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with fridge
Topla, Montenegro
3
1
56 m²
1/4
A7-049. Two-bedroom apartment, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two bed-room apartment with a small gar…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
1
62 m²
NUM 5421 A spacious one-bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi in an attractive location …
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
100 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two-bedroom apartment Sea view The distance to t…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
6
4
300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi Plot 512m2 ho…
€735,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
3
115 m²
NUM 3873 Penthouse with sea and park views for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The apar…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
6
380 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartment building with panoramic views from the Developer. Five-story hou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
78 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
2
111 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
2
65 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
2
110 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
