Apartments for sale in Topla, Montenegro

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
33
3 BHK
10
65 properties total found
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€196,735
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
A7-060. Sea view two-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg Novi
€310,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
A7-059. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful fully furnish…
€211,000
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
NUM 5636 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla, in a quiet location near the sea. …
€555,000
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
NUM 5541 The apartment is located in Herceg Novi, in Topla, and offers the perfect combin…
€628,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A two-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for sale, located in a beautiful part of Herceg N…
€183,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
NUM 5581 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 44+12m2 and is l…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla 3. The apartment of 45m2 has a living room with a k…
€87,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with fridge in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with fridge
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
A7-049. Two-bedroom apartment, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two bed-room apartment with a small gar…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
NUM 5421 A spacious one-bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi in an attractive location …
€168,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two-bedroom apartment Sea view The distance to t…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
NUM 3873 Penthouse with sea and park views for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The apar…
€299,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer. New five-story house with panoramic views o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex wit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 3
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
NUM 2694 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, with a total area of 60 m2. The apartment is l…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NUM 3533 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla place. Apartment has 72 m2 and co…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
NUM 4294 Apartments for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. The apartments have an area of 40 m2 a…
€75,000
3 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
NUM 4209 Apartment for sale in Savina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apartment has an …
€450,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A3-443. Wohnkomplex in Herceg NoviFor sale furnished studio apartment with an area of ​​70 s…
Price on request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 6
А2-1148. Luxurious apartment in Herceg NoviFor sale a bright, spacious apartment in the gree…
€320,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Price on request
Properties features in Topla, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
