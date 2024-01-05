Houses for sale in Topla, Montenegro

UAE
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
180 m²
€470,107
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
165 m²
€509,400
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Topla, Montenegro
540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
6
4
300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
3
232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi Plot 512m2 ho…
€735,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
6
380 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartment building with panoramic views from the Developer. Five-story hou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Topla, Montenegro
9
378 m²
NUM 3714 Modern house in Savina. The house area is 378 m2 and the plot area is 330 m2.…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
2
120 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
3
3
529 m²
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) Extern…
€9,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
4
4
372 m²
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
6
2
200 m²
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden view
Topla, Montenegro
5
5
235 m²
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with pier
Topla, Montenegro
3
4
220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with yard
Topla, Montenegro
5
3
240 m²
For sale two-storey house in Topla district, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The house has a total area…
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
6
3
196 m²
Spacious house in Herceg Novi. House with an area of 196 m2 on a plot of 230 m2 is located …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with basement
Topla, Montenegro
5
2
162 m²
Excellent, fully furnished house in Hercen Novi. The house consists of two floors, on the gr…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with basement
Topla, Montenegro
6
6
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
€3,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
5
250 m²
Very nice house, two floors with comfortable attic, in the city of Herceg Novi. This town w…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
10
260 m²
Magnificent warm house in Mediteran style 220 sq. m plus 40 sq. m terrace in Herceg Novi wit…
€640,000
Recommend
Leave a request
