Terraced Townhouses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
