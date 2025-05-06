Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
20
Radovici
5
Donja Lastva
3
11 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
$3,288
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
$602,004
Townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
For sale townhouses 50 meters from the sea in Djurasevici, Tivat. Two-level townhouses of 1…
$249,597
3 bedroom townthouse in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
The Peaks residences represent a harmony of traditional Montenegrin architecture and modern …
$2,02M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We offer for sale a cozy panoramic duplex 15 m from the sea. Large terraces offer a magnific…
$385,544
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Montenegros’ first Golf Course, now offering residential villas on the golf course with pano…
$2,01M
