Terraced Studios for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
