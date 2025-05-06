Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
3
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We offer for sale a two-level apartment in the final stage of construction with an area of ​…
$502,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the perfect blend of history and contemporary elegance in this beautifully renovate…
$432,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go