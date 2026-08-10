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Offices for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
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3 properties total found
Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$161,772
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$182,995
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 51 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 51 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$176,188
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
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Property types in Tivat Municipality

сommercial properties
hotels
investment properties
ready business
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