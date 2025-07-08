Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale elegant two-level apartment in Crvena Glavica, BudvaArea: 270 m2Floors: 2Bedrooms: …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go