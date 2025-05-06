Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

condos
3
studios
4
1 BHK
136
2 BHK
104
32 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici area. Three-bedroom penthouse Distance to the sea 50m. Sea view…
$978,527
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea in Bechichi, with an ar…
$273,357
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici district. Luxury one-bedroom apartment in a 5* condo hotel on the…
$271,305
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
ID-2102 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$135,310
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
$689,777
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a brand new, unoccupied studio apartment in a prestigious…
$299,044
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Square: Studio 35M2 – 208 600 € Studio 43M2 – 256 280 € 1kk – 72M2 – 432 800 € 1kk…
$219,051
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
A great one bedroom apartment available for purchase in the Aura Time building in Rafailović…
$215,233
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Our complex is an exclusive combination of modern architectural elements that are often inte…
$538,768
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartments of the luxury class from the develope…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 5
Furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Rafailovići for sale.The apartment has an a…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartments of the luxury class from the develope…
Price on request
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/8
ID-2101 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$117,303
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
$270,289
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Penthouse apartment in a new house. Distance to the s…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartment with two bedrooms on the first line Distan…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
It is a Sunraf Beach Properties complex, a modern development project located in Rafailovići…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New elite complex on one of the best beaches The com…
$670,965
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Description Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district, elite residential complex on the first li…
$248,666
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Apartments in the 4 **** Condeel system under construction with a pool, reception. The first…
$357,968
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartments of the luxury class in one of the mos…
$335,158
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New elite complex on one of the best beaches The com…
$855,730
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 135 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartment with one bedroom in a new house. Distance t…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartments in Montenegro from the developer. A residential complex from a developer with a p…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartments of the luxury class from the develope…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new prestigious res…
$260,001
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartment with one bedroom in a new house. Distance t…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartments of the luxury class from the develope…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 11
We proudly present the sale of luxury apartments in an incredible location in Rafailovići, f…
$600,536
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
