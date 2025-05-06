Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
It is a Sunraf Beach Properties complex, a modern development project located in Rafailovići…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/8
Penthouse with panoramic sea view in the most attractive location of the Budva Riviera. It i…
$444,635
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfort…
$471,032
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/9
Urgent Sale! Price reduced from €459,000! First line! Unobstructed panoramic sea view! New…
$444,525
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
