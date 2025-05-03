Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas Pool in Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
4
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
A new two-bedroom apartment for rent, located in an attractive area of Bečići, just a few mi…
$903
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
#Rent_for_a_year_three_bedrooms_Budva ID 4 📍 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in Budva …
Price on request
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Summer lease of villa in close Tired of city noise? This villa — Your personal oasis in M…
$136
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5
A modern, fully equipped studio apartment for rent in the newly built The Old Bakery complex…
$564
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 25Rent a one-bedroom apartment in BudvaMeditarska street, …
$979
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
ID 4 📍 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: area of ​​the hotel "Moscow"…
$1,096
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk from the beach.The apartm…
$678
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For long term rental - Studio with mezzanine, patio and pool, in Donja Lastva, Tivat   B…
$594
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
ID 4 📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: Velji Vinogradi, Budva One-b…
$684
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Floor 2
Here is a newly built luxury complex in the heart of Becici, which sets a new standard for a…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Rent ID4531. For rent is a 1 bedroom apartment, 48m2. There is a terrace with a sea view. Th…
$670
per month
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 78 m²
#Аренда_нагод_двеспальни_Бечичи #Аренда #Бечичи ID 24д 📍Аренда квартиры в Бечичи на дол…
Price on request
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

