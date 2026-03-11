Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Montenegro

Podgorica
28
Budva
25
Tivat
5
Krasici
6
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
We offer for rent a spacious apartment in Šušanj, Bar, ideal for multiple families and avail…
Villa 15 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
We are pleased to present an exclusive offer for the rental of a villa located in the stunni…
3 bedroom house in Dindinovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 3
Located in the picturesque area of Zankovići in Bar, this stunning house offers a total area…
