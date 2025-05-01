Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Tivat, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A house for rent with a large property of 4,216 m2 in Tivat, in the Mrčevac settlement.This …
$1,698
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go